Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $125.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.