Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after buying an additional 4,525,993 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after buying an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,001,000 after buying an additional 67,726 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,046,000 after purchasing an additional 668,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

