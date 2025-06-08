Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $3,943,892,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17,343.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,088 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Welltower Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WELL opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

