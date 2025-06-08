First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 482 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CL opened at $90.18 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

