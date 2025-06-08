Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 347 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 1.0%

FHLC opened at $63.83 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.67.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.