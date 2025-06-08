RDA Financial Network Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.