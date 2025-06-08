Seilern Investment Management Ltd Has $73.14 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Seilern Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 189,249 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 4.8% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of NIKE worth $73,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 104,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 77,643 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Williams Trading reduced their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

