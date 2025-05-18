Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after acquiring an additional 964,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,126,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,043,000 after acquiring an additional 584,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carter’s by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,042,000 after buying an additional 479,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,100,000 after buying an additional 366,293 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $37.08 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.80.

View Our Latest Report on CRI

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.