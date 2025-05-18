Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $286,000 Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,854,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,328,000 after buying an additional 168,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 563,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 108,962 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $649.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $427.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.62 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

About Matthews International

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.