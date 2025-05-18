Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CVS Health stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $62.51 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in CVS Health by 25,484.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $121,742,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,617,000 after acquiring an additional 293,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

