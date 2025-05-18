Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar Tree stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.68.

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

