Man Group plc Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,985 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Teradata were worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Teradata by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Teradata by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 324,442 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

