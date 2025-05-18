Ethic Inc. Invests $214,000 in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,296. This represents a 32.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

