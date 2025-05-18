Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Holdings Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 319.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 484.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR opened at $334.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.16 and its 200-day moving average is $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $291.90 and a twelve month high of $348.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $135,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

