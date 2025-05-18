Ethic Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Shares of FLR opened at $38.48 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

