ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Scott B. Salmirs Sells 12,135 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $631,748.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,173,895.26. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,198,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,587,000 after acquiring an additional 55,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,629,000 after buying an additional 269,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 34.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,326,000 after buying an additional 406,802 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ABM Industries by 66.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,386,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after acquiring an additional 553,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,967,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

