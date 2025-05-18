Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lowe’s Companies stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $234.20 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average of $245.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

