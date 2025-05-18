Ethic Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

