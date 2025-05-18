Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 168.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance
ELP opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.79. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
