Ethic Inc. Sells 3,171 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,613,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,986,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 79,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,780,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Trading Down 2.3%

MNSO opened at $20.30 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $646.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3268 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

