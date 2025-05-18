Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 27,374 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 254.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 146,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,735,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,169,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 366,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,021,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 464,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,140,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $4.20 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $280.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

