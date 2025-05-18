Amy C. Peterson Sells 72,776 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,309,124.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 465,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,161,419.71. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.9%

EXEL stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exelixis by 211.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

