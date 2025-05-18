Amy C. Peterson Sells 72,776 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2025

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXELGet Free Report) CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,309,124.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 465,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,161,419.71. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.9%

EXEL stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exelixis by 211.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.