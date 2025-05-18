D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 198.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636,589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 7.11% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foursixthree Capital LP bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,309,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,931 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,866,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,375.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 572,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 487,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.02.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.79 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 27.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.45%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

