UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.2%

UFP Industries stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.90 and a 52-week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

