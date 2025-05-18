7,272 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $959,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,932.15. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.61%.
Several research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
