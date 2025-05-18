Rahim Hirji Sells 17,849 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Rahim Hirji sold 17,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.22, for a total value of C$789,272.07.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
TSE MFC opened at C$44.77 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$32.87 and a twelve month high of C$46.42. The stock has a market cap of C$78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.27.
Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Manulife Financial
Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.
