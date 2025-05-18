Man Group plc Sells 1,154,553 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.69 and a 12-month high of $111.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.