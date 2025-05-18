Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Onsemi stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.9%

ON stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,476,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,784. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $9,505,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 207,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,551 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 368,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Onsemi in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

