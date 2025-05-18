Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hasbro stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.21. 1,522,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $73.46.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

