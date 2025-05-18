Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crown Castle stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.5%

CCI stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.30. 2,966,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,350. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -58.18%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,900,000 after purchasing an additional 348,296 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 97,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

