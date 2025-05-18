Airline Stocks To Watch Now – May 18th

Zscaler, RTX, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. Investors buy these shares to gain partial ownership in airlines and to participate in their financial performance. Because airlines face factors like fuel costs, regulatory changes, and travel demand cycles, their stock prices can be especially volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.50. 3,079,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,845. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,006.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.08. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $253.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $180.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,743,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,944,341. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. 6,406,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 8,307,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,522,625. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

See Also