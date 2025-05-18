Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – May 18th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business operations or balance sheets are tied to Bitcoin. This can include Bitcoin miners, technology firms building blockchain infrastructure, crypto exchanges, or corporations holding substantial amounts of Bitcoin as an asset. Investing in these stocks offers indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without owning the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. 37,014,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,674,402. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 40,548,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,007,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 36,554,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,289,219. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

