Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Realty Income stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of O stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.30. 6,475,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,641. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

