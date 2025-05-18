Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Christopher P. Comparato Sells 70,000 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $3,131,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,643.60. This trade represents a 27.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TOST opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,464.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Toast by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Toast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

