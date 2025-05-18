Man Group plc Has $14.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,662,000 after buying an additional 228,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after buying an additional 1,651,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after buying an additional 2,929,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,611,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,366,000 after buying an additional 631,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,441,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

