& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 21,385 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,881.24. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, May 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $5,187,000.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $3,066,757.95.

On Monday, March 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $5,281,283.84.

On Wednesday, March 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $60,060.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.63. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $8,737,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,902,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

