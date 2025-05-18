Man Group plc Purchases 83,769 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Read Our Latest Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.