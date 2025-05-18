Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Position Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 205,126 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $37.64 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.5109 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 89.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.