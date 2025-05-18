Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,206 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.