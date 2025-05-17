Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Estimate for FOX Earnings

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FOX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. FOX has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in FOX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

