Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 283.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,148,000 after buying an additional 2,587,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,308,000 after buying an additional 2,088,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,580,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,318,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after buying an additional 870,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after buying an additional 677,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

ST stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.