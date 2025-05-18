Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $288,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Post by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,157 shares of company stock worth $3,139,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

