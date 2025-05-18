5,310 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in Ventas by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 439,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 121,193 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Ventas by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,261,000 after acquiring an additional 599,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,481 shares of company stock worth $21,385,983 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 346.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

