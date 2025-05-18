102,337 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

