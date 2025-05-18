Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 297,837 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5%
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
