Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 297,837 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 135,192 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

