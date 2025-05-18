China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and traded as low as $6.79. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 51,631 shares traded.
China Resources Beer Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.
About China Resources Beer
China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.
