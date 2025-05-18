Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.