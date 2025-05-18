BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.12 and traded as high as C$31.56. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$31.56, with a volume of 15,920 shares traded.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.21.

About BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an international equities market index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the MSCI EAFE 100% Hedged to CAD Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index by investing in assets such as ETFs, mutual funds or other investment funds, American depositary receipts or derivative instruments.

