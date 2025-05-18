Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $1,191.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,196.50. The company has a market cap of $507.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,009.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $946.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,093.39.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

