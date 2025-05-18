Streaming Stocks To Consider – May 17th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that deliver video, audio or live content directly to consumers over the internet in real time. These companies typically monetize their services through subscription fees, advertising or pay-per-view models. Investors view them as growth-oriented assets driven by the ongoing shift from traditional broadcast and cable to on-demand digital media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 221,859,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,990,946. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.06.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $362.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,853. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $15.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $656.02. 2,222,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,867. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $663.55. The company has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $585.62 and a 200 day moving average of $532.52.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,940,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,376,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.36. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $240.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

